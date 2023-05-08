Uttarakhand: Class 11, 12 students to show state-mandated documents before competitive exams

(Representative Image) | Image Credit: Wikipedia

Dehradun: Following instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand state government has issued guidelines stating that all Class 11 and Class 12 students should have necessary documents such as proof of permanent residence, caste, income, and other certificates at schools to participate in competitive exams.

In this regard, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli has issued guidelines to all the District Magistrates of the state, saying that in order to remove the difficulties faced in obtaining these certificates.

Under this state-led initiative called Apanu School, Apnu Praman, all the schools have been instructed to provide necessary certificates to the students studying in classes 11th and 12th. The CM has also issued orders to form a committee at the district level under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate, with the Chief Education Officer.

The number of students studying in class 11th and 12th will be assessed by the committee at the district level. At the tehsil level, a committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Deputy Collector will get the date-wise roster prepared for the teams (Patwari/Lekhpal/Kanungo and data entry operator of CSC) visiting the school.

An action plan will be prepared by determining the time frame for the process of issuing residence, character, income and other certificates. Weekly monitoring of the said program will be done at the district level.

At the tehsil level, a committee would be formed under the chairmanship of the SDM including block education officers while ensuring wide publicity to make the schools aware of the roster prepared by the committee. Information about necessary documents for certificates will be made available to principals, students, parents, and local public representatives.

Daily monitoring of this programme is planned at Tehsil level. The concerned school will be visited by the team of Patwari / Lekhpal / Kanungo and data entry operator of CSC, under daily monitoring from the Tehsildar level, according to the date-wise roster, and by establishing effective coordination with the Principal, necessary fees/documents for the certificate will be sent to Tehsildar / SDM offices through online/offline medium.

After issuing the certificate by Tehsildar/SDM office after receipt of the necessary fee/documents, the said certificate will be compulsorily made available to the Principal of the concerned school within a week for distribution to the students. Effective monitoring of the entire proceedings will be done by the District Level Committee in coordination with all SDMs, Tehsildars, and Block Education Officers and in case of any problem/difficulty arising, necessary guidelines will be issued on the basis of urgency to those concerned at the level of the committee.

The plan is set to be implemented within two months, weekly information of each district should be compulsorily communicated by the District Magistrate to the government as per the attached format.