Uttar Pradesh: VHP Protests Alleged Religious Conversion, Sexual Exploitation At KGMU; Demands Strict Action | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: Activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a protest in Hazratganj here, alleging illegal religious conversion activities at King George's Medical University (KGMU) and demanding swift and strict action against those involved.

The protest held on Friday came a day after police arrested KGMU intern Mohammad Adil in an alleged rape and blackmail case involving a nursing student.

A large number of VHP leaders and workers took to the streets, raising slogans such as "stop love jihad" and accusing the authorities of failing to curb what they claimed were suspicious activities on the KGMU campus.

The protesters urged the Special Task Force (STF), which is probing the case, to expedite the investigation and ensure stringent action against the guilty.

Local VHP leader Vijay Pratap alleged that the incidents pointed to an organised attempt at religious conversion.

"The efforts of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal workers have led to this revelation. There are more people behind this conspiracy who need to be brought to book," he told PTI Videos, also demanding the removal of certain KGMU officials and a comprehensive probe into the entire matter.

According to police, Adil, who lived in a flat in Kaiserbagh, was arrested on Thursday and sent to jail.

Police said the woman, a resident of a paying guest accommodation in Aliganj, alleged that Adil befriended her, sexually assaulted her on the promise of marriage and recorded objectionable videos.

When she pressed him to marry her, he allegedly refused and threatened to circulate the videos on social media. An FIR was lodged on December 29, and her statement was later recorded before a magistrate.

Officials said the allegations are similar in nature to the larger KGMU sexual exploitation and alleged religious conversion case, but clarified that no direct link has been established so far.

Police are probing whether Adil had any contact with Ramizuddin Naik, a junior resident doctor at KGMU who was expelled after being accused of sexual exploitation and religious conversion and is currently in jail. Officials said further action would be taken if any connection is found.

Meanwhile, a senior officer said the police will move to seek Naik's custody as part of its probe into the suspected ring of organised religious conversion in the state capital.

The developments are the latest in a series of controversies surrounding KGMU after Naik was arrested earlier this month on charges of sexually exploiting a woman doctor on the promise of marriage, forcing her to undergo an abortion, threatening her and pressuring her to convert her religion.

The Uttar Pradesh Police is also examining the case as a possible organised religious conversion racket.

Following the allegations, KGMU decided to expel Naik from the MD course after an internal inquiry, including a Vishakha Committee report, which prima facie found the charges to be true.

The university's vice chancellor had briefed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the findings and the action taken.

Police have also questioned a Muslim cleric from Pilibhit in connection with the case and said further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and the possible involvement of other people.

