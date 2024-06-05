Uttar Pradesh UPPSC Releases Updated Schedule; Check List Here |

The updated exam schedule for the UPPSC exams in 2024 has been made public by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). On the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, candidates can review the calendar PDF and decide whether or not to apply.



The calendar indicates that October 27, 2024, will be the date of the UPPSC preliminary exam. On December 22, 2024, the UPPSC RO/ARO re-examination is scheduled to occur.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission exam is a state-level test used to choose candidates for different jobs in the Uttar Pradesh state government. The preliminary exam, the mains exam, and the interview are the three components of the examination that make up the selection process.

Check the updated schedule below:



Additional Private Secretary Exam-2023 (Short Hand/Typing)

From June 28 – up to 25 days

Assistant Town Planning (Preliminary) Examination-2023 - June 30

Reserved - July 21

Staff Nurse Allopathy (Male/Female) (Main) Examination-2023 - July 28

Reserved - August 6

Combined State Agricultural Service (Preliminary) Examination-20124 - August 18

Medical Officer Homeopathic and Residential Medical Officer (Screening) Examination-20232. Medical Officer Homeopathic (Screening) Examination-2023 - August 25

1. Staff Nurse (Unani) (Male/Female) (P.) Exam-20232. Staff Nurse (Ayurvedic) (Male/Female) (P.) Exam-2023 - September 8

Assistant Town Planner (Main) Examination-2023 - September

15Medical Officer Unani (Sconing) Examination-2023 - October 6

Technical Education (Teaching) with Examination-2021 (Residual Examination) - October 20

Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024 - October 27

Reserved - November 10

Scientific Officer (Scanning) Examination-2023 - November 17

Reserved - December 8

Reserved - December 15

Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer etc. (Preliminary) Examination-2023 - December 22

Exam Pattern

The General Studies paper 1 and the UPPSC CSAT paper are the two papers that make up the preliminary exam. On the other hand, the main exam is more difficult because it consists of eight papers that are divided into general studies, general Hindi, and general English.