Uttar Pradesh schools to make Yoga compulsory for students

Lucknow: For the school children in Uttar Pradesh, yoga will soon be mandated. The soon-to-be-released strategy intends to foster a vibrant sporting culture, build out the sports infrastructure, and support athletes even in the state's most rural regions.

Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary (sports), stated, "The policy aims to increase participation of young children by identifying talent in the age group of 5 to 14 years and strengthening of the sports ecosystem through a public-private partnership, public association partnership, and public federation partnership."

He said that the Centre has given consent to develop Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for three sports. Courses in sports management, sports journalism, sports law, and sports data analytics, among others, will be conducted for the youth.

The top 20 athletes in each sport will receive development assistance from high-performance centres to compete at the national and state levels. Sehgal added that each district would have a District Sports Center to train up-and-coming athletes.

A District Sports Coaching Center (DSCC) will be a part of the DSC and provide fundamental sports and fitness instruction. In all district administrative offices' sports stadiums, facilities for yoga instruction and practise will be available.

The UP Sports Development and Promotion Committee will seek to advance sports for all societal groups, including women, people with disabilities, etc.

It will locate talent and help them hone their abilities. Additionally, it will collaborate with departments including juvenile welfare, education, social welfare, women's welfare, health, urban development, business, the military, railroads, public enterprises, and nonprofits.

