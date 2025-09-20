 Uttar Pradesh Govt School Teacher Suspended Over Obscene Remarks & Classroom Misconduct
A government school teacher was suspended after being accused of propagating obscenity in the classroom among students here, officials said on Friday. The official of the education department said that the parents accused the teacher in question of making obscene remarks, writing inappropriate content on the blackboard and encouraging students to discuss them.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Govt School Teacher Suspended Over Obscene Remarks & Classroom Misconduct | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhadohi (UP): A government school teacher was suspended after being accused of propagating obscenity in the classroom among students here, officials said on Friday.

The official of the education department said that the parents accused the teacher in question of making obscene remarks, writing inappropriate content on the blackboard and encouraging students to discuss them.

Officials from the education department on Friday said that dozens of parents gathered on Thursday afternoon at Abhiya Upper Primary School under the Suryawan block to protest against assistant teacher Satyaprakash Gautam (50).

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Vikas Chaudhary said the accused teacher would ask students from grades 6 to 8 to discuss the sexually explicit topics on the blackboard and act out inappropriate gestures.

Upon receiving news of the protest, Chaudhary ordered an immediate investigation by Block Education Officer Yashwant Singh. However, Satyaprakash Gautam fled the school premises through nearby fields as soon as the parents' protest began.

Chaudhary said that the teacher had faced similar serious allegations in the past.

Based on the investigation report, the district official said that Satyaprakash Gautam has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.

