Uttar Pradesh Government Offers Free Computer Training To Backward Class Students

Photo: Pexels

The State Backward Class Welfare Department, Uttar Pradesh has announced a free computer training scheme for backward class students. The scheme, which was launched in 2014, aims to provide skill training to youth from financially weak backgrounds.

According to the department, online applications are being accepted for O Level and CCC computer training courses. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website until August 5.

To be eligible, candidates must have passed Class 12, have an annual family income of up to Rs 1 lakh, and be below the age of 35. Candidates will need to upload required documents, including high school and intermediate mark sheets, income certificates, and Aadhar cards, along with their application form.

Once selected, candidates will receive free computer training and a certificate upon completion of the course. The government will pay fees directly to the computer institute where the students enroll.

This scheme is a great opportunity for backward class students in Uttar Pradesh to gain valuable computer skills and improve their employability. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply before the deadline.

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website– here

Step 2: Create a new registration with your basic contact details

Step 3: Log in with your registered ID and password.

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the required details

Step 5: Upload documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee, if required

Step 7: Submit and download the application form.