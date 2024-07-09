US: Indian Student Tragically Drowns At Barberville Falls In New York

Barberville Falls in Albany, New York |

In a tragic incident on July 7, Sai Surya Avinash Gadde, a 25-year-old student from Trine University in Indiana, drowned near Barberville Falls in Albany, New York. Originally from Telangana, India, Avinash had been spending the long weekend of July 4th in the area.

The Indian Consulate General in New York expressed its condolences in a post on X, stating, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mr. Sai Surya Avinash Gadde, a student at Trine University, who drowned on 7th July at Barberville Falls, Albany, NY. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his grieving family and friends."

The Consulate is providing all necessary assistance, including the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the transportation of Avinash’s remains to India. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time," the post further added.

According to reports, the incident occurred when two men swimming in the area got into trouble, prompting a response from several rescue teams. While one man was saved by a stranger, Avinash tragically drowned. The state diving team was among the responders, and authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the tragedy.

As per the reports, Avinash spent the long weekend of July 4th near Barberville Falls, New York. This incident follows the untimely demise of another Indian student, Guntipalli Sowmya, a 25-year-old from Florida Atlantic University, who was killed in a car accident in Florida on May 26. Originally from Yadagirigutta, Telangana, Sowmya had celebrated her 25th birthday just two weeks before the accident.

Another Indian student incident

This incident follows the tragic death of the 20-year-old student Kiran Kumar Raju Srinadharaju Hyderabad, Telangana, lost his life while swimming in Missouri, USA.

According to the local media reports, the incident occurred on June 28 when Kiran and his friends went to a swimming pool near Sand Hill Town, Missouri. Unfortunately, Kiran did not know how to swim and drowned despite his friends' efforts to save him.