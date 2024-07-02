US: Indian Student Dies In Missouri Swimming Incident

Kiran Kumar Raju Srinadharaju | LinkedIn

Indian student Kiran Kumar Raju Srinadharaju from Hyderabad, Telangana, lost his life while swimming in Missouri, USA.

The Indian Embassy in Chicago confirmed the news, expressing their condolences on social media. They stated, "Shocked to learn of the sad demise of student Shri Kiran Kumar Raju Srinadharahu by drowning in St Louis, Missouri. We are in touch with his relatives and providing all necessary help."

Shocked to learn of sad demise yesterday of student Shri Kiran Kumar Raju Srinadharaju by drowning in St Louis, Missouri. In touch with relatives and providing all help.@MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS — India in Chicago (@IndiainChicago) June 29, 2024

The 20-year-old student from Chinna Korukondi village in Kallur Manda, had been pursuing a Master’s degree in Computer Information Systems at Saint Louis University since 2023. According to local media reports, the incident occurred on June 28 when Kiran and his friends went to a swimming pool near Sand Hill Town, Missouri. Unfortunately, Kiran did not know how to swim and drowned despite his friends' efforts to save him.

Kiran announced on LinkedIn on June 28 that he has finished his development operations certification in the US. "Excited to announce my completion of a comprehensive DevOps full course! From CI/CD pipelines to infrastructure as code, I've gained invaluable skills to drive continuous improvement and efficiency in software development. Looking forward to applying these insights in real-world projects!," he added beside posting the certificate.

He is survived by his mother and grandfather, while his father passed away earlier. His body is expected to arrive in India on July 4.