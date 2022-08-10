US Consulate General, Mumbai to start Study in US virtual series; check out dates and agendas

Student visa recipients with US Consul General in Mumbai, David J. Ranz, at Student Visa Day on June 7, 2022 | Free Press Journal

Mumbai: The U.S. Consulate General in Mumbai is set to start Study in the US virtual series in association with EducationUSA on a monthly basis.

EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State network of over 400 international student advising centres in more than 170 countries. The network promotes U.S. higher education to students around the world by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States.

The first session will take place on August 19, 2022, at 6:00 PM in online mode.

Here is the list of dates and agendas for the monthly sessions :

August 19, 2022 - Navigating the U.S. Admission Process and Student Visas (learn the university application process, admission tests, and how to apply for a U.S. student visa).

September 16, 2022 - Shortlisting and Finding the Best Fit School in the United States (factors to keep in mind for shortlisting universities)

October 14, 2022 - Writing an Effective Application Essay and Statement of Purpose (pointers on drafting outstanding essays for applications to U.S. universities)

November 14-18, 2022 - International Education Week (IEW) celebrations (sessions on #StudyInTheUS)

December 2, 2022 - Supporting Students with Disabilities at U.S. Campuses (session on opportunities in the United States for international students with disabilities)

January 20, 2023 - Financing Your Higher Education in the U.S. (learn about financial aid options, cutting costs, scholarships, and more)

February 10, 2023 - Building Academic Integrity and Avoiding Plagiarism (understand plagiarism and learn to build academic integrity)

March 17, 2023 - Campus Life in the United States (information session on student life and experiences, including tips on safety and security)

April 13, 2023 - Received Multiple Admits? How to Select Your University (tips to choose a U.S. University from admits received from multiple U.S. universities)

May 4, 2023 - Student Visa Session for Fall 2023 Incoming Students (simplifies the student visa process for students admitted to U.S. universities for Fall 2023)

June 2, 2023 - Student Visa Session for Fall 2023 Incoming Students (simplifies the student visa process for students admitted to U.S. universities for Fall 2023)

All the online sessions will begin at 6 P.M. The programme, date, and time can be changed for the sessions, though they are free of cost. All participants have to register mandatorily to attend the sessions.

Individuals can receive updates on the #StudyInTheUS sessions at https://bit.ly/StudyInTheUS-events-US-Consulate-Mumbai. For further queries, participants can write to USEducationQueries@state.gov.