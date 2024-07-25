UPSC's Plan To Revamp Examination System: AI-based CCTV Surveillance, Finger Authentication, Facial Recognition And More | File Photo

Amidst the Pooja Khedkar row and chairman exit, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) now plans to revamp its examination system.

UPSC plans to implement Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication, candidate facial recognition software, and real-time artificial intelligence-based CCTV surveillance in order to stop cheating, unfair means and 'impersonation'.

According to Indian Express, PSUs are now being asked to submit proposals to UPSC in order to supply technological services for its examinations. The Commission has put out a tender for services that includes live AI-based CCTV surveillance, face recognition for candidates, Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication (or digital fingerprint capture), and QR code scanning of e-admit cards.



At each exam location, the service provider will need to set up portable devices with integrated QR code scanners and enough staff. The candidate's information will be automatically retrieved from the UPSC database by scanning the QR code on the admit card.

Additionally, two to three weeks before to the exam, the UPSC will supply the provider of these technology services with the exam schedule, a comprehensive list of exam venues, and the number of candidates for each venue "for making on-site preparation." Additionally, seven days before to the exam, UPSC will send candidate information (name, roll number, photo, etc.) for use in face recognition and fingerprint authentication.

The paper further stated that the service provider shall verify the identity of the candidates from the candidate data captured during the initial stages of the examination at the time of mains examination/interview/verification process as scheduled by UPSC, as per Indian Express.

Pooja Khedkar row



This move comes amidst the controversial IAS trainee Pooja Khedkar who is said to have submitted fake documents to enter the service and then further exploited the service for her benefit.

Khedkar currently faces a number of proceedings issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) against her. The Commission announced that it has requested her exclusion from all future examinations, filed a first information report (FIR) with the police, and sent a show-cause notice in order to revoke her candidature for the civil services exam in 2022.

However, Khedkar failed to meet the deadline of July 23 to report to the academy.

Chairman's resignation

The UPSC chairman, Manoj Soni, had also tendered his resignation, citing personal reasons. The Congress even alleged that Soni's resignation hints at the probability of him linked to these frauds.

The timing of Soni's departure raises concerns, even if official sources claim that his resignation has nothing to do with the new claims, especially those involving probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar. Soni joined the commission in June 2017 and became chairman of the UPSC in May 2023; his term was initially scheduled to expire in May 2029.