UPSC NDA & CDS II 2023 Registration Closes Today At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close online registrations for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination and Combined Defence Academy (CDS) 2023 today, June 6. Interested and eligible candidates can fill their forms till 6 pm through the link given on upsc.gov.in.
UPSC NDA NA & CDS 2 2023
The Last date to apply is today, June 6, 2023
The Correction window Application will open from June 7 to June 13.
The UPSC NDA & NA II 2023 will be conducted on September 3, 2023.
UPSC NDA & NA 2 2023 Vacancy Details
National Defence Academy (NDA): 375 vacancies
Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 25 vacancies
UPSC NDA CDS II Application Fee 2023
The application fee is ₹100
SC, ST, female candidates, wards of JCOs, NCOs, ORs are exempted from paying the examination fee.
Direct Link to Apply Here for UPSC NDA-II 2023
Steps to apply for UPSC CDS, NDA 2023:
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on examination
Now select NDA or CDS, as per your choice
Register yourself and fill out the application form
Upload the required documents and pay the application fee
Download and take a printout of the copy for future reference
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)