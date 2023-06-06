 UPSC NDA & CDS II 2023 Registration Closes Today At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here
UPSC NDA & CDS II 2023 Registration Closes Today At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Interested and eligible candidates can fill their forms till 6 pm through the link given on upsc.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
UPSC issues CDS 1 2023 admit card | Representational pic

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close online registrations for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination and Combined Defence Academy (CDS) 2023 today, June 6. Interested and eligible candidates can fill their forms till 6 pm through the link given on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA NA & CDS 2 2023

The Last date to apply is today, June 6, 2023

The Correction window Application will open from June 7 to June 13.

The UPSC NDA & NA II 2023 will be conducted on September 3, 2023.

UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam Admit Card 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link
UPSC NDA & NA 2 2023 Vacancy Details

  • National Defence Academy (NDA): 375 vacancies

  • Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 25 vacancies

UPSC NDA CDS II Application Fee 2023

  • The application fee is ₹100

  • SC, ST, female candidates, wards of JCOs, NCOs, ORs are exempted from paying the examination fee.

Direct Link to Apply Here for UPSC NDA-II 2023

Steps to apply for UPSC CDS, NDA 2023:

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on examination

  • Now select NDA or CDS, as per your choice

  • Register yourself and fill out the application form

  • Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

  • Download and take a printout of the copy for future reference

