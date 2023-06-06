UPSC NDA & CDS II 2023 Registration Closes Today At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC issues CDS 1 2023 admit card | Representational pic

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close online registrations for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination and Combined Defence Academy (CDS) 2023 today, June 6. Interested and eligible candidates can fill their forms till 6 pm through the link given on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA NA & CDS 2 2023

The Last date to apply is today, June 6, 2023

The Correction window Application will open from June 7 to June 13.

The UPSC NDA & NA II 2023 will be conducted on September 3, 2023.

UPSC NDA & NA 2 2023 Vacancy Details

National Defence Academy (NDA): 375 vacancies

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 25 vacancies

UPSC NDA CDS II Application Fee 2023

The application fee is ₹100

SC, ST, female candidates, wards of JCOs, NCOs, ORs are exempted from paying the examination fee.

Direct Link to Apply Here for UPSC NDA-II 2023

Steps to apply for UPSC CDS, NDA 2023:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on examination

Now select NDA or CDS, as per your choice

Register yourself and fill out the application form

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Download and take a printout of the copy for future reference