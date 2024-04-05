UPSC NDA Admit Cards To Be Released Soon, Check Exam Details Here!

Representative Image | Getty Image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the admit cards for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA) 2024 examination soon. Aspiring candidates who have enrolled for the exam are advised to study the exam pattern, syllabus, marking scheme, and other essential details related to the UPSC NDA Exam 2024.

UPSC NDA Online Registration starts on December 20, 2023, and the last date of registration is January 9, 2024. The Application Form Correction Window will be open from January 10 to 16, 2024. The exam date is April 21, 2024, and the Admit Card release date is yet to be announced, along with the result.

The exam is divided into two parts i.e. Mathematics and General Ability Test. Mathematics will be of 2½ hours duration and will carry a maximum of 300 marks, while the General Ability Test will also be of 2½ hours duration and will carry a maximum of 600 marks. The total maximum marks for the exam are 900.

The syllabus for the NDA 2024 exam includes Mathematics, covering Algebra, Matrices and Determinants, Trigonometry, Analytical Geometry of Two and Three Dimensions, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus and Differential Equations, Vector Algebra, and Statistics and Probability. The General Ability Test has two parts - Part 'A' (English) and Part 'B' (General Knowledge), which includes Physics, Chemistry, General Science, History, Freedom Movement, Geography, and Current Events.

All subjects will have multiple-choice questions, and the question papers for Mathematics and Part "B" of the General Ability Test will be available in both Hindi and English. The Commission may set qualifying marks for one or more subjects, and candidates are prohibited from using calculators or mathematical tables during the exam.

Candidates will face penalties for incorrect responses. For each question, there will be four possible answers, and an incorrect answer will result in a deduction of one third of the marks allocated to that question. If a candidate selects multiple answers, even if one of them is correct, it will be considered incorrect and penalized accordingly. If a candidate leaves a question unanswered, there will be no deduction.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details related to the exam.