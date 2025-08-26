BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 3,727 Posts, Including 1,216 For Women At onlinebssc.com; Check Details Here

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has launched the application process for the Office Attendant Recruitment 2025. 1,216 of the 3,727 positions that have been posted are designated for female applicants. This recruitment gives prospects for those who have passed Class 10 and are seeking government employment in Bihar.
BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Important dates
Registration Start Date: 25 August 2025
Registration End Date: 26 September 2025
Last Date to Pay Fee: 24 September 2025
BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Application Fees
General & OBC: Rs 540
SC, ST, Women & Divyang: Rs 135
Mode of Application: Online via official BSSC website
BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria
Educational Requirement: Must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognised board.
Age Limit:
General category: 18 to 37 years.
Age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per Bihar government rules.
Reservation:
1,216 posts reserved for women.
Further reservation based on caste and community.
BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply
Step 1: Go to https://www.onlinebssc.com/, the BSSC's own website.
Step 2: Select the "Bihar Office Attendant Apply Online" option from the homepage.
Step 3: In order to register, new users must provide their name, email address, and mobile number. A password and registration ID will be created.
Step 4: Enter your login information and complete the application.
Step 5: Upload scanned copies of your signature, passport-size photo, and other necessary paperwork, including proof of residency, caste, and schooling.
Step 6: Use a debit or credit card, online banking, or UPI to pay the application fee.
Step 7: Check all the information, fill out the form, and save the page of confirmation. For future use, save a printout of the application and fee receipt.
BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern
Total Questions: 100
Total Marks: 100
Duration: 2 hours
Negative Marking: 1 mark deducted for each wrong answer
Subject-wise Distribution:
General Knowledge: 40 questions
General Mathematics: 30 questions
General Hindi: 30 questions
Next Step: Candidates shortlisted in the written exam will be called for document verification before final selection.