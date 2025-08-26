BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 3,727 Posts, Including 1,216 For Women At onlinebssc.com; Check Details Here

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has launched the application process for the Office Attendant Recruitment 2025. 1,216 of the 3,727 positions that have been posted are designated for female applicants. This recruitment gives prospects for those who have passed Class 10 and are seeking government employment in Bihar.

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Registration Start Date: 25 August 2025

Registration End Date: 26 September 2025

Last Date to Pay Fee: 24 September 2025

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

General & OBC: Rs 540

SC, ST, Women & Divyang: Rs 135

Mode of Application: Online via official BSSC website

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Educational Requirement: Must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognised board.

Age Limit:

General category: 18 to 37 years.

Age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per Bihar government rules.

Reservation:

1,216 posts reserved for women.

Further reservation based on caste and community.

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to https://www.onlinebssc.com/, the BSSC's own website.

Step 2: Select the "Bihar Office Attendant Apply Online" option from the homepage.

Step 3: In order to register, new users must provide their name, email address, and mobile number. A password and registration ID will be created.

Step 4: Enter your login information and complete the application.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of your signature, passport-size photo, and other necessary paperwork, including proof of residency, caste, and schooling.

Step 6: Use a debit or credit card, online banking, or UPI to pay the application fee.

Step 7: Check all the information, fill out the form, and save the page of confirmation. For future use, save a printout of the application and fee receipt.

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

Total Questions: 100

Total Marks: 100

Duration: 2 hours

Negative Marking: 1 mark deducted for each wrong answer

Subject-wise Distribution:

General Knowledge: 40 questions

General Mathematics: 30 questions

General Hindi: 30 questions

Next Step: Candidates shortlisted in the written exam will be called for document verification before final selection.