 IIT Council Approves Setting Up Task Force To Adapt Curriculum & Pedagogy In Age Of AI
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The IIT Council decided on Monday to set up a task force for coming up with a detailed action plan for adapting curriculum and pedagogy on a real-time basis with the advent of artificial intelligence, officials said.

About The Meeting

The IIT Council, the apex coordination body of the 23 premier engineering institutes in the country, met after two years on Monday. The council held its last meeting in April 2023.

Commercialisation of research within higher education institutions (HEIs), reforming PhD education to enhance quality, global relevance and research outcomes, boost global rankings, attracting top-tier talent and strengthening the IITs' reputation as hubs of advanced research were among the other agenda items discussed at the meeting.

The Indian institutes of technology (IITs) were urged to use regional languages as a medium of instruction alongside English to promote inclusivity during the IIT Council meeting.

The 56th meeting of the council held in Delhi included discussions on bringing the IITs under a national accreditation system, along with reforms in PhD education aimed at enhancing quality, global relevance and research outcomes, boosting international rankings, attracting top-tier talent and strengthening the institutes' reputation as advanced research hubs.

According to officials attending the meeting, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan requested the IITs to promote Indian languages by introducing regional languages in addition to English as a medium of instruction for inclusive growth.

"Extensive deliberations were held on the commercialisation of research within HEIs. The council also highlighted adapting the curriculum and pedagogy on a real-time basis with the advent of artificial intelligence. It was decided that a task force will be constituted to come up with a detailed action plan for higher and school education in the country," a senior official said.

"Further, the socio-economic and global impact of the IITs was acknowledged, particularly through their alumni, who have evolved into global leaders, innovators and wealth creators. The council emphasised the importance of leveraging alumni networks for mentorship, industry linkages and student development," the official added.

The importance of mental wellbeing was stressed and various models adopted by different IITs were shared. It was also suggested that healthy living habits should be promoted on the campuses as well as to have an annual health check-up.

"The role of the IITs in translational research, aligned with national priorities and societal needs, was underscored. The need for a strong connect between industry, academia and policy-makers was underlined. Various suggestions and practices were mentioned.

"It was decided that a policy should be framed within a month, suggesting various practical methods, so that translational research and product development can happen in Indian campuses to make Bharat atmanirbhar (self-reliant)," the official said.

Support for international students participating in internship programmes at the IITs and addressing challenges faced by foreign faculty members were also discussed.

"It was further shared that the IITs are actively promoting regional and Indian languages through courses, translated materials, mentoring and support centres like Shivani, as well as tools like Bhashini, to foster inclusivity. The council resolved to take every step to facilitate learners from different bhasha backgrounds so that they are able to learn effectively," the official added.

