UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 To Be Out Soon At upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 | Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon announce the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023. However, the exact date and time are yet not confirmed. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 are advised to keep track on the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

According to past trends, the commission issues the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 within 17-20 days from the day exam. It is expected that the CSE result can be released anytime. Candidates will be able to download UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

UPSC through this recruitment drive aims to fill 1105 vacancies. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Prelims, mains, and interviews. Those who will qualify in the prelims will be called for the mains exam and the finally selected candidates will be called for the interview round. This year, around 11 to 12 lakh candidates appeared for UPSC IAS 2023 exam.

Steps to download UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023.

A PDF containing the roll numbers of the qualified candidates will appear.

Candidates can download UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 and save it or take a hard copy for future references.