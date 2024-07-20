UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Name, Roll Number Wise Results OUT, Check Top 10 Toppers Here

Representative image

The results of the Civil Service Examination - Preliminary (CSE Prelims 2024) have been made public by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) based on roll number. On the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, candidates who qualified for the UPSC Mains exam can view their name and roll number-wise results for the UPSC CSE preliminary exam for 2024. 14,627 candidates in total have been eligible to take the IAS Mains exam.



The tentative date of the UPSC CSE Mains 2024 exam is September 20, according to the exam calendar. In order to move on to the next round of selection, candidates who pass the main exam must show up for the personality test or interview.

How to check?

-Go to UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

-On the main page, click the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2024 name and roll number wise link.

-To view the roll numbers, a new PDF file will open.

-Save a hard copy of the page after downloading it in case you need it later.



Top 10 toppers

Jadeja Dharmendrasinh Rajendras - 0100074

Vivek Ranjan - 0100126

Harsh Desai - 0100137

Anil Kumar Kulhari - 0100197

Chaudhary Nareshkumar Abhubhai - 0100260

Bagri Sonali - 0100282

Sagara Manohar Hastimal - 0100336

Asodiya Parth Sureshkumar - 0100338

Shreya Thakur - 0100389

Thakar Visharg Vijaybhai - 0100436

UPSC CSE 2024

For UPSC CSE 2024, the UPSC announced 1,056 open positions, 40 of which are designated for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category (PwBD). Qualified candidates were requested to submit the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the UPSC CSE Mains 2024 by July 12th, following the announcement of the UPSC IAS preliminary results on July 1st.