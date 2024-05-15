UPSC CDS II 2024 Registration Process Begins at upsc.gov.in; Know How to Apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the online application process for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II) 2024, starting today, May 15. Prospective candidates interested in applying for the UPSC CDS II 2024 exam can do so by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The last date to submit applications is June 4, 2024, up to 6.00 PM, as per the official notification. Following the conclusion of the registration process, candidates will have the opportunity to make corrections or edits to their applications from June 5 to 11.

The UPSC CDS II exam 2024 offers 459 vacancies across various institutions, including the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Air Force Academy in Hyderabad, Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, and the Officers’ Training Academy in Chennai, among others.

Scheduled to take place on September 1, 2024, the UPSC CDS II exam will mark the beginning of courses in July 2025.

Vacancy Details:

- Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (122nd SSC (Men) (NT)): 276 vacancies

- Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100 vacancies

- Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 32 vacancies

- Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32 vacancies

- Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (36th SSC Women (NT)): 19 vacancies

To apply for the UPSC CDS II 2024 exam, candidates must follow a series of steps outlined by the commission:

1. Visit the UPSC official website at https://upsc.gov.in/.

2. Navigate to the "Examination" section on the homepage and click on the "Active Examinations" link. Proceed to click on the "Online Application For UPSC CDS II Exam" link to begin the registration process.

3. Follow the instructions provided and select "Part-1" next to Combined Defence Examination (II) 2024.

4. Enter all required details accurately and proceed to "Part II" of the application.

5. Pay the application fee online and choose your preferred examination center from the provided list.

6. Upload scanned documents as per the requirements.

7. Review all information entered and submit the form.

Application Fee for UPSC CDS II 2024:

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 during the application process. However, female/SC/ST candidates are exempted from paying any fees.

For detailed information regarding age limits, educational qualifications, examination details, and the selection process, candidates are advised to refer to the official recruitment notice provided by UPSC.