 UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 182 Positions Ends Today; Check Application Fees And Other Details Here
The application process for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Examination 2025 will end today, October 16, 2025 by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). The recruitment campaign is being conducted to fill a total of 182 positions.

Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025 | uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will end the application process for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Examination 2025 on October 16, 2025. Those who qualify can submit their applications online at the UPPSC's official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. According to the official data, the correction procedure will be open until October 24, 2025.

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment campaign is being conducted to fill a total of 182 positions. The pay scale for the post is ₹47,600 – ₹1,51,100/- with a Grade Pay of ₹4,800, corresponding to Level 8 of the pay matrix.

Read the official notification here

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The prescribed preliminary examination fees are as follows: For Unreserved/Economically Weaker Sections/Other Backward Classes, the exam fee is ₹100 plus an online processing fee of ₹25, totalling ₹125. For Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Ex-Servicemen, the exam fee is ₹40 plus an online processing fee of ₹25, totalling ₹65.

Kerala PSC CEO Recruitment 2025: Provisional Merit List Out; Here's How To Check
For Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), there is no exam fee, but they must pay an online processing fee of ₹25. Dependents of Freedom Fighters, Women, and Skilled Players will pay fees according to their original category.

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

The steps to apply for the UPPSC APO 2025 positions are:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment Dashboard” tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, select the APO 2025 registration link and then finish the registration procedure.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Those seeking for the positions must have a law degree from a recognised university. The candidate's age should be between 21 and 40 as of July 1, 2025. Applicants who are not within this age range will be considered ineligible.

