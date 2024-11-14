UPPSC Agrees to Hold PCS Exam in Single Day Following Protests

UPPSC candidates protest | X

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has decided to conduct the PCS Preliminary Exam in a single day, responding to the demands of protesting aspirants. This decision comes after large-scale protests in Prayagraj, where students had called for the exam to be held in one day and a single shift.

The Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) preliminary exams, initially scheduled to be conducted in three shifts on December 22 and 23, have now been postponed. Similarly, the PCS Exam, which was originally planned for December 7 and 8 in two shifts, will now be held in a single day.

This comes following widespread protests by aspirants in Prayagraj. The students had gathered outside the UPPSC office, demanding that both exams be conducted in one shift on the same day.

UP CM on PCS Preliminary Examination 2024

In response to the protests, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the students' concerns and instructed the UPPSC to engage with the protesters. He directed the Commission to make the necessary adjustments and coordinate with students to finalise the decision regarding the scheduling of the PCS Preliminary Examination 2024 in a single day.

In the meantime, the UPPSC has formed a committee to oversee the arrangements for the RO/ARO (Preliminary) Examination 2023, which will also be conducted in line with the new schedule.

Protestors Break Barricades

Student protests in Uttar Pradesh reached their fourth day on Thursday, with demonstrators demanding a “one day, one exam” policy for UPPSC entrance exams.

Moreover, visuals emerged showing large groups of students breaking the barricades in Prayagraj to reach the Gate. no. 2 of the commission, opposing UPPSC’s decision to conduct exams over two days.

Meanwhile, the Prayagraj Police have claimed that some criminal miscreants infiltrated the students' protest and are trying to mislead them.

