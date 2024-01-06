UPJEE Polytechnic 2024 Exam Dates Announced: Registration To Begin On January 8

JEECUP Answer Key 2023 OUT | Representative image

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has officially announced the exam dates for UPJEE Polytechnic 2024, and the complete brochure is now available on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

According to the official brochure, the UPJEE Polytechnic exam is scheduled to take place from March 16 to March 22, 2024. Prospective candidates can start their registration process from January 8, and the deadline for registration is set for February 29, 2024. The admit cards for the examination will be made available starting March 10, 2024.

To apply for the JEECUP 2024 exam, candidates need to follow a few simple steps:

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Locate and click on the JEECUP 2024 registration link on the homepage.

Complete the registration process and log in to your account.

Fill out the application form as instructed.

Make the necessary payment of application fees and submit the form.

Download and retain a hard copy of the submitted application for future reference.

Following the examination, the answer key is scheduled to be released on March 27, 2024. Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections during the objection window, which will be open from March 27 to March 30, 2024. The final result of the examination is expected to be declared on April 8, 2024.