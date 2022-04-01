Upcoming Summer exams create apprehension among University students in Maharashtra, says Student Association

The upcoming summer exams have created a sense of confusion and fear among students. The state government has delegated the decision on summer exams to all universities without taking into account the actual situation, and the universities are conducting arbitrary management.

Most of the courses for the summer exams are taught online, and there is a fear in the minds of the students that they will suffer if such an offline exam is conducted. Earlier Covid-19 was a big subject for so many days, but now there are other reasons for students to appear for online exams.

Students believe that it is difficult to complete assignments, mini-projects, practicals, and other tasks in 1 or 2 months while also studying for offline exams. Furthermore, no changes have been made to the syllabus even though there is so little time for study. Many hostels are still A letter regarding this has been written by the Student Union to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, and the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

"We are receiving thousands of messages from students. They are extremely dissatisfied and concerned about their future careers. Everyone is talking about malpractices in online exams, but no one is talking about the incomplete syllabus, accommodation, travel, vaccination, and students' mental health," said, Vaibhav Edke, President of Maharashtra Students Welfare Association.

"Exams should be taken in a consistent manner across all universities. We will wait for the state government's response otherwise we will protest constitutionally," he added.

As the mode of examination is determined by the university, students are concerned that those who take the exam online will perform better than those who take it offline. They believe it will be an injustice to them. A student from Mumbai University student said, "Our college has told us to prepare for offline exams for the time being, but we outstation students must look for accommodation, which is expensive, and our college does not have a hostel. With all of this going on, we're finding it difficult to keep up with our assignments, practicals, and studies."

