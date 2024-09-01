 UP Police Constable 2024 Provisional Answer Key To Be Released Soon; Steps To View
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board successfully conducted the UP Police Constable Exam 2024 between August 23 and 31, 2024, in 2 shifts.

UP Police Constable Exam 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board successfully conducted the UP Police Constable Exam 2024 on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024. The written exam was held in two shifts, the first shift from 10 am to noon, and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. There were 1,174 testing locations spread across 67 districts for the exam.

The board took it to 'X' (previously Twitter) to announce the conclusion of the examination. "The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board heartily thanks all the candidates who participated in this important event. The candidates participated with full discipline and seriousness as per the instructions of the board," the post read.

"The Recruitment Board will soon move towards the further process, which will be informed to the candidates in time on the website. We wish all the candidates a bright future," it added.

Looking ahead, the board is expected to release the provisional answer key for the UP Police Constable exam 2024 soon. The candidates will have the opportunity to review and raise objections to the answer key. The answer key will be released on the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates will have to use their unique credentials in order to raise objections.

Steps To Download Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Login into the website

Step 3: Look for the answer key link

Step 4: The answer key PDF will now open on your screen

Step 5: Check answers to all the questions

Step 6: Save a copy of the answer key for future use

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above. It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they have any queries related to the exam procress.

