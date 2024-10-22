 UP Police Constable 2024 Exam Results To Be Declared Soon At uppbpb.gov.in
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is likely to declare the 2024 Constable Recruitment Exam results soon at uppbpb.gov.in.

Tuesday, October 22, 2024
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is likely to declare the 2024 Constable Recruitment Exam results soon. Candidates who took the test can access and download their results from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, whenever they are made available.

Exam dates and time:

First Phase: August 23, 24, and 25, 2024

Second Phase: August 30 and 31, 2024

Shift 1: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Shift 2: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

How to check the UP Police Constable 2024 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate and click the Constable Recruitment result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login information and press "Submit."

Step 4: Your screen will display the UP Police Constable 2024 result.

Step 5: Download the result and print a copy for your future reference.

The board released the tentative answer key for the UP Constable Recruitment Exam in phases, giving candidates until 19 September to raise complaints. Biometric verification techniques, such as fingerprint and facial recognition, were used to preserve the exam's integrity.

When the results are announced, candidates will also be able to view the cut-off scores for each category. It is recommended that candidates frequently check the official website for the most recent information on the UP Police Constable Result 2024.

