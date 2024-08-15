UP Police Constable 2024 Exam City Slip Date And Time Announced At uppbpb.gov.in | Representational pic

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has announced the release of the UP Police Constable exam city slip for 2024. Candidates can check the details on the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Key Dates and Times:

Exam City Slip Release Date: August 16, 2024

Time: 5:00 pm

Exam Dates:

Dates: August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024

Shift 1: 10:00 am to 12:00 noon

Shift 2: 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Steps to Download the UP Police Constable Exam City Slip 2024:

Step 1: Go to the UPPBPB official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled "UP Police Constable Exam City Slip."

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth on the designated portal.

Step 4: Your UP Police Constable Exam City Slip 2024 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review the details and download

Step 6: Save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep the exam city slip safe and to follow the schedule closely to avoid any issues on the exam day.