 UP: Govt School Teacher In Bijnor Allegedly Mandates Muslim Students To Wear Caps But Bans Tilak For Hindu Students; Sparks Complaints
An investigation is underway after a student complained of being forced to wear a cap and having his tilak erased. The teacher has been suspended.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
A government school in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, has been caught up in a controversy after a Muslim teacher, was accused of encouraging religious discrimination.

The teacher allegedly ordered Muslim students to wear caps to school while prohibiting Hindu students from applying tilak.

In Hinduism, the tilak hold significant religious and spiritual importance. It is more than mere symbols; they carry deep cultural, devotional, and spiritual meanings.

According to IANS, accusations also include erasing tilaks and forcing Muslim students to attend Friday prayers. An investigation is underway.

A video shared by @News1India shows a student narrating his experience of being refused permission to wear tilak while his Muslim classmates were allowed to wear caps.

He also alleges that his classmates placed the prayer caps (also known as 'Taqiyah') on his head, and when he complained to the teacher, she dismissively asked, "Is the cap giving you any trouble?"

The Basic Education Officer, Yogendra Kumar, has taken notice of the matter and directed the district education officer to investigate and submit a report.

He says, "This matter has come to my attention. The issue involves Hindu students being prohibited from applying tilak in the classroom. The district education officer has been directed to investigate and submit a report. Further action will be taken based on the findings of this report..."

According to reports, the accused teacher, has been suspended pending the investigation.

