UP: Couple Accepts Dare, Shares Kiss In Public At Religious Nauchandi Fair In Meerut; Outraged Netizens Demand Action After Video Goes Viral

A video depicting a couple sharing a kiss in public at the Nauchandi Fair in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has become a headache for local police. People protested by surrounding the Nauchandi police station, demanding action against the couple for engaging in obscenity in the religious fair.

According to reports, the video was recorded on Saturday. Some social media users claim that the couple was dared to kiss in a public space. In response to the challenge, the couple engaged in lip-lock in front of hundreds of people, many of which cheered and clapped witnessing their bold act.

After protests by enraged locals, the police assured that an investigation would be conducted and appropriate action would be taken, as reported by the Hindi newspaper Amar Ujala.

The incident has sparked outrage among Hindu organizations. Hindu leader Sachin Sirohi visited the Nauchandi police station and informed the inspector that a temple is located at the fair. He complained that the couple's obscene behavior was negatively affecting the attendees and noted that no case had been registered by the police yet.

Sirohi criticized the police for not taking action despite a significant presence at the Nauchandi station and demanded that the couple be imprisoned. The Nauchandi police have promised strict action.

The couple's bold act has also sparked outrage on social media, with users criticizing the behavior and calling for action against the spread of obscenity.

Netizens' Reactions

"Shame on you for the open kissing scene in the middle of the fair... Don't ruin the culture of Indian fairs. Our elders and children all go here," wrote one user while sharing the video.

x

x

"There is no shame left now, obscenity was seen in Meerut's historic Nauchandi fair. Conditions are being imposed for open kissing in the middle of the fair. Video of open kissing goes viral," said another user.

The FPJ does not verify the the claim that video was captured at Nauchandi Fair.