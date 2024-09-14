UP Board 2025: Class 10, 12 Registration Window Extended; Check Date Here | File

For the UP Board Class 10, 12, and 2025 exams, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the registration date. Students can register for the UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2025 by September 25, 2024, as per the updated timetable.

It would be expected of the school head to present the list of enrolled students. The school head is in charge of creating five distinct copies of the treasury sheet that include each student's registration fee, per UPMSP requirements.

Important Dates

By September 25, 2024, students can also pay the Rs 100 examination fee with the help of their head of school. Prior to this, students had until August 5, 2024, to finish the enrolment process.

Additionally, until September 20, the UP board classes 9 and 11 registration deadline has been extended. By 12 am, students must finish the following procedure. All schools must submit the challan and the Rs. 50 registration fee for this.

Guidelines



Two copies are to be kept in the treasury office under strict security, and one copy is to be forwarded to the district school inspector for validation. For administrative considerations, the fourth copy—which includes the student's roll number—will be sent to the council office. The principal of the school will keep the last copy in order to preserve internal documents for the organisation.

Class 9, 11 registration also extended



Likewise, students in classes 9 and 11 get an additional day to register—September 20—than before. From 21 to 23, the uploaded data will be examined. There will be changes to the data between September 24 and 26. By October 5th, after this procedure is finished, the list with photos must be turned in to the DIOS office.