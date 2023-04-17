UP Board 2023: Class 10th, 12th results expected soon; check minimum passing marks here

To pass the UP Board Result 2023 for Class 10 and 12, students must achieve at least 33% in all subjects. | Unsplash (Representative Image)

UP Board Results: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon release both, the Class 10 and Class12 results for 2023. The students will be able to check their board exam results at the official UPMSP website— upmsp.edu.in.

According to media reports, students can expect their UPMSP results by the end of April 2023. The official board, however, has not confirmed the date and time of the board results.

Minimum Passing Marks

To pass the UP Board Result 2023 for Class 10 and 12, students must achieve at least 33% in all subjects.

Where to check UP Class 10, 12 board results

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

This year, as many as 31,16,487 students registered for the Class 10 exam and 27,69,258 students signed up for the Class 12 exam. The UPMSP had appointed over 1 lakh examiners to correct 3.19 billion answer sheets.

The UP Board Exam for Class 10 was held from February 16, 2023 to March 3, 2023, and the UP Board Exam for Class 12 was held from February 16, 2023 to March 4, 2023. This year's exam evaluation began on March 18, 2023 and ended on March 31, 2023, and was held at 258 exam centres.