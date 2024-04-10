University Of Strathclyde Law School Launches LLM Law, Technology & Innovation Course

University Of Strathclyde Law School |

The University of Strathclyde Law School has rolled out its latest offering, the LLM Law, Technology, and Innovation course, inviting applications from learners. Geared towards unravelling the legal complexities entwined with emerging technologies, this newly launched programme delves into the intersection of law, technology, and innovation.

Duration:

The LLM Law, Technology, and Innovation course spans a duration of one year for full-time students.

Successful completion of six modules and a summer project culminates in the conferment of the LLM degree.

The summer project options encompass a dissertation, internship, consultancy, enhanced research proposal, or coding project.

Students may opt for an internship or consultancy as their summer project instead of a dissertation.

Eligibility Criteria:

Prospective candidates require a First or second-class Honours degree, or its overseas equivalent, in Law or any other discipline.

Relevant work experience may compensate for other qualifications.

Having a Law or Computer Science degree isn't mandatory for admission into this program.

Fee Details:

International students enrolling in this course for the academic year 2024/25 are subject to a fee of £21,700.

Eligible international applicants can vie for the Humanities & Social Sciences Postgraduate Taught International Scholarship, valued between £4,000 - £5,000.

Scholarship applications necessitate an offer to a full-time postgraduate taught degree program for the academic year 2024/25.

For further details, prospective applicants are directed to visit the official website.