University of Strathclyde Calls For PG Humanities & Social Sciences Applications

University of Strathclyde, UK |

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is offering several scholarships for Faculty of Humanities and Social applicants joining postgraduate taught programmes in the academic year 2023/24. Interested students can apply at the official website of the university at strath.ac.uk.

Students on a postgraduate taught degree programme can apply for a scholarship award equivalent to a 15 percent reduction of tuition fees, which will typically be £2,500-£3,000.

The University also has a limited number of Dean’s International Excellence Awards for its postgraduate taught applicants which are worth £4,000-£5,000 and will be offered to exceptional applicants at postgraduate taught level.

However, applicants need to only submit one application and will be considered for all levels of postgraduate taught scholarships.

There are a total of 285 scholarships available within the value of £2,500 – £5,000. For January 2024 entry, the deadline is November 30. To be considered for the Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences International Scholarship applicants should have a 2:1 (or equivalent) in their undergraduate degree.

Valid for one year, this scholarship helps with tuition fees. Subjects for which this scholarship is valid are Education, English, History, Law, Languages, Politics, Psychology, Speech & language therapy, Journalism, Social policy, International relations and Social work.

