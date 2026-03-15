Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Pragjyotishpur Medical College, Multiple Health Projects In Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

Guwahati (Assam): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed Pragjyotishpur Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati during his visit to Assam.

He also inaugurated the Golaghat and Tinsukia cancer centres.

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Additionally, the Union Home Minister virtually laid the foundation stones for super-speciality hospitals at the Diphu, Jorhat, and Barpeta Medical College & Hospitals. He also laid the foundation stone for the Swasthya Bhawan at Sixmile in Guwahati and for the Abhayapuri District Hospital.

Later in the day, Shah will also attend the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) 'Yuva Shakti Samaroh' at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati.

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi performed Bhoomi Poojan of the Shillong-Silchar Corridor, the first access-controlled Greenfield four-lane High-Speed Corridor in North-East India.

The 166 km corridor, with an investment of around Rs 22,860 crore, will significantly improve connectivity between Meghalaya and Assam.

The project will reduce the distance between Guwahati and Silchar and cut travel time from 8.5 hours to approximately 5 hours, boosting economic growth and cross-border trade in the region, according to a release.

The Prime Minister also performed Bhoomi Poojan for an elevated corridor on NH-306 from Trunk Road near Capital Point to Rangirkhari Point in Silchar (Phase I).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of acting as a "puppet" of forces that are unable to accept India's rapid development, alleging that the opposition was attempting to create panic in the country at a time when global tensions and war-like conditions are prevailing in several regions.

"Nowadays, conditions of war prevail all around the world. Our government is making every possible effort to ensure that the citizens of our country face the fewest hardships possible. Our objective is to minimise the impact of this war on the nation's citizens," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the schedule of elections in poll-bound states and a Union Territory (UT) on Sunday. The poll body will convene a press conference at 4 pm.

Assembly elections are set to be held in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for 126 state assembly seats.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)