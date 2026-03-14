Homework Later, Dance First: Boy Returning From School Joins Wedding Baraat; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

A heartwarming video of a schoolboy spontaneously joining a wedding baarat has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens smiling at the pure joy captured in the moment.

The viral video posted by djjazzyindia on Instagram depicts a traditional Baraat, a lively wedding procession in which the family and friends dance down the street to the beat of loud drums. Several people dressed in festive ethnic wear can be seen dancing while drummers play large Dhols, creating a high-energy atmosphere typical of Indian wedding celebrations.

Amid the baarat celebrations, a schoolboy walking home from his school appears in the frame. Still wearing his school uniform and carrying his backpack, the student notices the festive procession. Unable to resist, he jumps into the middle of the procession and begins dancing happily and energetically alongside the wedding guests.

What makes the viral video even more heartwarming is the reaction of the people in the wedding baarat. Members of the baraat encourage him. Some of the baarat men begin dancing with the schoolboy, while the drummers continue to play loudly, matching his enthusiastic movements. At one point, a man gestures for the boy to take off his backpack so he can dance more freely. Another man wearing a red turban can be seen waving money around the schoolboy's head in a circular motion and dancing alongside him.

Many social media users left positive comments, celebrating the boy's innocence and energy. One user wrote, “Bro is enjoying his childhood.” Another commented, “The guy who asked him to remove his bag deserves respect.” A third user praised the boy’s spirit, saying, “May he always carry this innocence and attitude towards life.”

The heartwarming video has spread across social media platforms, reminding viewers of the simple pleasures of childhood and the contagious power of music and celebration.