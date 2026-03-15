CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled In Middle East Countries; Result Declaration Mode To Be Announced Later

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the Class 12 board exams for students attending CBSE-affiliated schools in several Middle Eastern countries. Circular-6, issued today on social media X, announced that the examinations scheduled for students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE from March 16 to April 10, 2026, will not take place.

Important Update on CBSE Class XII Exams in Middle East Countries



CBSE has issued Circular -6 regarding cancellation of Board Exams of Class XII in Middle East countries



See attachment for further details pic.twitter.com/FfZc5vKMHT — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 15, 2026

According to the notice, students in the specified Middle East regions will not be able to take any of the Class 12 exams that are scheduled between March 16, 2026, and April 10, 2026. Additionally, the board clarified that exams that were previously postponed through earlier circulars dated March 1, March 3, March 5, March 7, and March 9, 2026, have now been formally cancelled.

CBSE stated that the feasibility of conducting the examinations had been reviewed several times in response to feedback and requests from schools and authorities in the relevant countries. Based on this assessment, the board chose to cancel the exams rather than continue with the current schedule.

The circular further stated that the mode for declaring results for Class 12 candidates in these countries will be announced separately in due course