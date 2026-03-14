No Holiday For BTS Live Concert: Teacher Warns Parents As Students Allegedly Plan Mass Bunk To Watch BTS Comeback Livestream In Viral Post

A viral post has surfaced online after a teacher in India reportedly warned parents that some students were planning a “mass bunk” from tuition classes to watch BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang Concert Online. In a viral post shared by X user @jade4eachother, it was claimed that some students were allegedly planning to skip their tuition classes on March 21 to watch the group’s concert livestream. The post has since been circulating widely on social media.

The viral post included a screenshot of a WhatsApp status reportedly shared by a maths teacher named “Ajay Sir Maths.” The message appeared to be directed at parents, warning them not to believe students who claimed there would be a holiday on March 21.

Kids of this generation are really testing their teachers😭 pic.twitter.com/FsAa9Exaf3 — jade 🏁 (@jade4eachother) March 13, 2026

The status message read “Dear Parents, if your child tells you there is a tuition holiday on 21st March, please note that this is NOT true. We have received information that students are planning a mass bunk to watch the BTS live concert on Netflix. There is no holiday on that day. If any student is absent without a valid reason, strict action will be taken. Thank you for your cooperation.”

What Did Netizens Say?

The viral screenshot sparked a wave of reactions on X, with many users responding with humour while others expressed excitement about BTS’ upcoming return.

Several users joked about how devoted fans can be when it comes to the group’s concerts. One user wrote, “BTS over anything!!” while another commented, “Sad life,” referring to the announcement that there would be no holiday.

Some users also praised the teacher for being proactive. One user wrote, “Haha, Ajay Sir is smart,” while another commented, “, Ajay Sir Maths is a passionate teacher.”

Meanwhile, some fans expressed their excitement for the concert itself, with one user writing, “Aaaa, so excited,” highlighting the anticipation surrounding the group’s upcoming live performance.

The reactions showed how the teacher’s message turned into a humorous online moment while also reflecting the strong enthusiasm among fans for BTS’ long-awaited comeback.

Who Are BTS?

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a globally popular South Korean boy band formed in 2013. The group consists of seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Their upcoming album, Arirang, which will be released on March 20, 2026, will be the group's first full-group comeback in nearly four years, following their military service hiatus.

As part of the comeback celebrations, a special livestream event titled "BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG" will be broadcast globally on Netflix on March 21, 2026, at 4 a.m. GMT (4:30 p.m. IST), allowing fans worldwide to watch the highly anticipated reunion performance.

The comeback concert, along with a documentary about the album's creation, will be streamed globally on Netflix, allowing fans from all over the world, including India, to watch it live.