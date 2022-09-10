Understanding the impact of education apps on children

Ever heard “a problem of plenty”? That’s a good problem to have in some cases but not in the case of e-learning apps. Today, e-learning apps have become readily available to students and other consumers. Hence, choosing the right app for your child can totally change the way they consume educational content and look at learning in their growing up years.

Apps are a bridge between entertainment and education. Traditional books are old and boring as they become outdated. Instead if they are replaced with gadgets that pop colourful texts and fun animation, the content becomes more engaging, interactive, fun, and child friendly.

These days, many schools, institutions, and teachers are implementing these technological updates in their curriculum to provide children with an extraordinary e-learning experience. The edtech revolution is amplifying the presence of innovative apps. An application or a software keeps a track of every single tap, touch or swipe made by the user. So, how exactly does it impact a particular student? How can the faculty make use of this valuable data or information to help the child? Let’s take a look at some basic advantages and impact of apps on children:

Skill development

When children learn how to operate a gadget, they automatically develop a skill to run it the way they want. It can be considered as a life skill since it’s only advancing as I write these lines. Having your child know his/her way around a device (PC, laptop, or smartphone) means they know how to engage with apps and advanced softwares.

Interactive learning

Education apps make children more interactive when it comes to basic communication between the child, the parent, and the teacher. The best way to engage with children is communication while they are using gadgets for learning. The interactive tendency in children is intensively enhanced by such apps.

Availability

Our schools, colleges, and institutes run for specific timings. However, education apps can literally create a classroom environment anywhere and anytime. It’s not time-bound and children can proceed at their own pace.

Connectivity

Apps allow children to stay connected with teachers or educators. Hence, they can keep track children’s progress and analyse performance on almost every tap they make on the screen. This allows teachers an ease of communication with children’s parents so that they can monitor their child’s progress over time.

Special needs

Special needs children have a certain pace of learning and require a certain way of explaining topics. It might not always be easy to explain everything to them physically. Through the application or software experience, it can be customised and made easier for such children to catch up.

Updates

If there’s an update in the curriculum, there’s no need to publish an entire book with the updated chapters or content. Rather an app or software update can give access to it without wasting time or money.

In this world of ever growing media consumption, we think that implementing such visually-engaging content can help children to grasp more, learn more, and get more motivated to educate themselves. These apps are game-changers for the education sector.

Educational apps or softwares encourage students to self-learn. They are like teachers and have the potential of becoming a child’s companion through formative years. The above mentioned were a few important aspects of educational apps on children. As the education sector changes, so will the usage of technology.

(T. Rammohan is Chief Knowledge Officer, Educrack)