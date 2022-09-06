FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Sustainability and Inclusive Education

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal came out with its inaugural Mumbai Schools Survey which assessed schools across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai city.
The survey prides itself, to be honest, and inclusive while not allotting ranks to the participating schools. The schools have been listed in no particular order or rankings but have been segregated based on the zones they are situated in.
The survey focused on six different parameters, namely Learning and Teaching, Sports Education, Parental Engagement and Community Outreach, Digitalisation and Technology Integration, Sustainability and Inclusive Education, Vocational Education, and Sustainability and Inclusive Education
Here are the schools that have performed in an outstanding manner in the category of Sustainability and Inclusive Education:
Bombay International School, South Mumbai/Mumbai City
Diamond Jubilee High School, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City
HVB Global Academy, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City
The Cathedral & John Connon School, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City
Bai Avabai Framji Petit Girls' High School, West Mumbai
Beacon High School, West Mumbai
Billabong High International School, West Mumbai
Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri East, West Mumbai
R.N. Podar School, West Mumbai
D.G. Khetan International School, Western and Extended Suburban Mumbai
JBCN International School, Borivali, Western and Extended Suburban Mumbai
Orchids The International School, Borivali, Western and Extended Suburban Mumbai
Pawar Public School, Bhandup, Central Mumbai
Podar International School, Central Mumbai
Lodha World School, Kalyan, Dombivali, Thane
Podar International School, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)