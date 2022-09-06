FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Sustainability and Inclusive Education

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 07:06 PM IST
Mumbai: The Free Press Journal came out with its inaugural Mumbai Schools Survey which assessed schools across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai city.

The survey prides itself, to be honest, and inclusive while not allotting ranks to the participating schools. The schools have been listed in no particular order or rankings but have been segregated based on the zones they are situated in.

The survey focused on six different parameters, namely Learning and Teaching, Sports Education, Parental Engagement and Community Outreach, Digitalisation and Technology Integration, Sustainability and Inclusive Education, Vocational Education, and Sustainability and Inclusive Education

Here are the schools that have performed in an outstanding manner in the category of Sustainability and Inclusive Education:

Bombay International School, South Mumbai/Mumbai City

Diamond Jubilee High School, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City

HVB Global Academy, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City

The Cathedral & John Connon School, South Mumbai/ Mumbai City

Bai Avabai Framji Petit Girls' High School, West Mumbai

Beacon High School, West Mumbai

Billabong High International School, West Mumbai

Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri East, West Mumbai

R.N. Podar School, West Mumbai

D.G. Khetan International School, Western and Extended Suburban Mumbai

JBCN International School, Borivali, Western and Extended Suburban Mumbai

Orchids The International School, Borivali, Western and Extended Suburban Mumbai

Pawar Public School, Bhandup, Central Mumbai

Podar International School, Central Mumbai

Lodha World School, Kalyan, Dombivali, Thane

Podar International School, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai

