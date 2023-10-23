Unchartered Careers: 'What It's Like Behind The Mic' A Look At The Life Of A Voice Actor

Shruti Bola | File photo

(For the next two weeks, The Free Press Journal will bring you an innovative series on Unconventional Careers, one unique story everyday. Continue reading to learn more about young people who took chances, braced all odds and used their tenacity to make it big. Shruti Bola is the subject of today's tale.)

The podcast culture has rapidly become a part of our lifestyle. There lies a world of voices behind the audio entertainment platforms. One such voice is of Shruti Bhola who is a voice actor from Mumbai. Let us know more about her background and her exciting journey as a voice actor.

Excerpt from our exclusive interview with Shruti:

How did you enter into the voicing industry as a full-time voice actor?

Voicing has been my journey forever. I started working as an RJ for eight years before I decided to focus purely on the audio and voicing side of things. I realised we could only be motivated to do things that we truly enjoy doing and what motivated me was voicing- it keeps me going.

You have to be persistent even when you do not get any work. |

I was one of the few voice actors who worked with the initial audio series launched by Audible at the very start of their journey. From there, I wrote my first audio series which was released on audible. Since then I have been working on different audio series and audio books.

Have you received any formal training?

In college, I used to be on stage all the time. Once someone noticed my voicing skills and cast me for a commercial. Later, I got connected with Khodus Wadia who was a great teacher. I did a two-month one-on-one course with him where he taught me the art of taking emotions and making a voice out of it.

What are some of the new developments in the voicing industry?

In the past two decades, the audio industry has undergone many changes. In the past five years, we can trace the coming up of podcasts and other audio platforms that gained popularity as mediums of storytelling leading to many new avenues within the voicing industry.

During the lockdown when everything paused, the audio industry quadrupled ten times. We had our studios at home as everything from writing to voice recording can be done easily from home if we have a mic and know how to record.

What advice would you give to aspiring voice actors?

Be patient. Many places like the dubbing industry are difficult to get in. You have to be persistent even when you do not get any work. Practice your voice every day to keep your muscles warm. Do not make yourself too serious. Seriousness will take out the ability to play with emotions.

Are there any monetary challenges that the industry currently faces?

The industry requires transparency when it comes to monetary compensation. It becomes challenging to put a price on an individual’s talent. Initially, you work for less money or even for free to establish your name. But even after getting established, you receive requests to do work for an amount that seems too low for the amount of work being delivered.

How do you create a niche for yourself and stand out?

I have figured out my strengths and constantly practice to hone my skills. It is important to know one’s limitations and strengths, and going only for your strengths is the only way to make yourself different from others.

(If you have an interesting tale of someone who has dared to go against the grain, please email us at fpjournaledu@gmail.com)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)