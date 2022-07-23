'UN mission trying to negotiate with Taliban for resuming girls' schools'

IANS

Kabul: According to Fiona Frazer, head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), they are attempting to negotiate with the Taliban government to reopen the girl students' 6–12 grade schools, which have been closed since Kabul's fall in last August.



Speaking to local news Frazer said, "I think that we need to continue to keep raising what we see as concerns on the ground and to keep interacting and engaging with the de facto authorities."



According to the UNAMA chief, the closure of schools is an obstacle to Afghanistan's progress which will have a bad effect on the country's economy and progress.



"We do have the fact that girls are no longer able throughout Afghanistan to go to secondary school," she said.



"One of the points that we make related to this is that it is really interrupting a generation of girls' basic education."



Since the takeover last August, the Taliban government has been imposed strict restrictions against women's rights and girls' education in Afghanistan, which has sparked global reactions.