Ukraine returned Indian students fear suspension over non-payment of tuition fees, expect to go back in September

Students from Dnipro State Medical Academy in Ukraine face the possibility of not getting their exam credits or attendance if they have not paid fees for the academic year 2021-22.

Many Indians make up the international student population in Ukraine and had to come back to India after the advent of the Russia-Ukraine war. The students have not been able to go back to the East European country since.

“We have been told to pay the fees as soon as possible. The failure to do so would result in students missing out on their attendance and credits. They can also face suspension if things take a turn for the worse,” said Jaineel Jani, a 4th-year student.

Students say that they pay the fees on time but some have their money stuck with the education agents or counsellors, who they believe have not been able to pay the universities.

“Some of us have used counsellors, who helped us go to Ukraine, for clearing our dues with the university but due to unknown reasons they haven’t been able to get through to them. The counsellors are in touch with us and have assured us that they will resolve the issue soon,” said Vinay, a second-year student from Dnipro Academy.

Students added that though they have been warned by faculty members over fee payment, attending lectures doesn’t seem to be a problem for the time being, albeit that might not be the case by next semester.

Online lectures to continue at Kharkiv University

Kharkiv, which was among cities affected the most by war, has one of the largest groups of Indian students with around 2000 of them being from the nationality.

Students from Kharkiv University told the Free Press Journal that the decision to “stop online classes for students,” has been refuted by the Dean of the University who maintained that students will be able to continue with digital learning.

“There was an email addressed to the students from the university that talked about online classes being halted over lack of payment from the government but our Vice Dean has come out and said that they are rumours,” said Akshay Deo, a second-year student from Kharkiv Medical University.

Students expect to return in September, licensing exams in October 2022

Third-year students, who are attending Ukrainian universities, can give their Krok-1 exam in October's first week. Krok, which is a licensing examination obligatory for state certification of doctors and pharmacists, is conducted for third and sixth-year students. The Ukrainian Ministry has set the date for Krok-1 on October 4 but students expect updates on the same in the coming weeks.

“It is not possible to give Krok online, so they will ask us to come to Ukraine for the same. We can’t do our practicals online as well because of the lack of interaction with patients, which is why our teachers have to dictate such hands-on lectures to us separately,” said Aryan Chaudhary, a student at a University in Kyiv.

Faculty members from Ukrainian universities have informed the students that they expect their return in September “if things go as planned.” Many Ukraine-bound Indian students rest their hopes on that prediction and wish to return to the war-hit nation soon.

ALSO READ Ukraine returned medical students divided on MUHS digital content

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:21 AM IST