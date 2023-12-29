UGC Seeks Feedback On Implementation Of Government's Higher Education Reservation Policy

UGC | File Photo

In response to the draft guidelines on "Implementation of the Reservation Policy of the Government of India in Higher Education Institutes (HEls)," the University Grants Commission (UGC) is seeking comments and suggestions. By January 28, 2024, stakeholders have the opportunity to provide their recommendations and comments on the matter via the UGC University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP).

UGC Notice regarding inviting comments/suggestions/feedback on the draft Guidelines for Implementation of the Reservation Policy of the Government of India in Higher Education Institutes (HEIs).



Send your feedback/suggestions at https://t.co/f00AnlMREI by 28 January 2024. pic.twitter.com/qlMuj8DUHa — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) December 29, 2023

2006 draft rules

In 2006, the center developed recommendations for carrying out the Indian government's reservation program. The UGC website has the guidelines available.

An expert group appointed by the UGC will draft rules for the government's reservation policy to be implemented at universities, colleges, and other grant-in-aid institutions and centers across the nation. The primary goal of UGC's expert committee formation was to draft and assess the currently in use 2006 reservation guidelines.

In order to update these rules in accordance with the most recent office order, numerous memoranda, court rulings, and to fulfill constitutional obligations in the benefit of the weaker segments of society, comments and suggestions are welcome.

According to a report, in 2006, the Union government expanded reservations for members of Other Backward Classes at higher education institutions that it significantly financed. OBCs were granted 27% more reservations under the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act of 2006. This increased the percentage of education reservations at such institutions to 49.5% for SCs and STs, on top of the already-existing quota of 22.5%.