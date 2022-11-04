UGC releases new draft of Deemed to be Universities regulations, 2022; here are the key features

New Delhi: University of Grants Commission (UGC) has announced today a new draft of the Deemed to be Universities Regulations, 2022 on its official website.

The statutory body under Government of India had notified the University Grants Commission (Institutions deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2019 in the Gazette of India on February 20, 2019.

"Higher education in the country is going through a major transformation with the advent of National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, UGC has reframed/modified the University Grants Commission (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2019 to make them in tune with the broader policies of higher education as contained in the NEP 2020," UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said in a statement.

The 2022 regulations have some key salient features as it's aligned with NEP 2020. They are as follows:

The governance structure will be similar to central universities.

Multi-disciplinary institutions with minimum 5 departments (either UG/PG/Integrated/Research or a combination of these) or a Cluster of Institutions offering a minimum of 5 Departments (either UG/PG/Integrated/Research or a combination of these) located in the same city/town will be eligible to apply for Deemed University status.

The eligibility criteria is NAAC ‘A’ grade with at least a 3.01 CGPA for three consecutive cycles or NBA accreditation for two third of eligible programmes for three consecutive cycles or in top 50 of any specific category of NIRF for the last three years continuously or in top 100 of overall NIRF Ranking for last three years continuously.

“De Novo” category has been replaced by “Distinct institution” category. Distinct institution means an existing institution or an institution starting from the beginning with the focus on teaching or research in unique disciplines or addressing the strategic needs of the country or engaged in the preservation of Indian cultural heritage or preservation of the environment or dedicated to Skill Development or dedicated to Sports or languages or any other discipline(s), so determined by the Expert Committee of Commission, will be considered under ‘Distinct Institution’ category. Such Institution will be exempted from eligibility criteria in the previous section.

NAAC with minimum ‘A’ grade & above or ranked from 1-100 in the "Universities" category of current NIRF ranking will be eligible to open off-campus centre(s).

Approval for off-campus centre(s) will be granted by the UGC; Earlier this approval was given by MoE.

Deemed to be Universities will be eligible to establish/start off-shore campus centre(s) as per UGC Regulations on the subject.

Deemed to be Universities with NAAC less than ‘A’ grade or ranked more than 100 in current NIRF ranking (Universities category) shall be monitored on the academic parameters by UGC Expert Committee. Failing to rectify the deficiencies pointed out by UGC Committee, UGC may recommend withdrawal of status. UGC shall decide on the physical verification or constitute teams for such verification as and when it deems it fit or on receipt of complaints against the accuracy and veracity of the information provided to UGC and placed on the website of the institution.

Admissions shall be based on merit in the entrance exam conducted by a Government Testing Agency or the Deemed to be University and as prescribed by the appropriate statutory authority, wherever applicable.

The fee shall be fixed transparently keeping in view non-profiteering/ non-commercial aspects. The Deemed to be University may provide fee concession/scholarships or may allocate some seats to meritorious students belonging to socially and economically deprived groups of the society.

The Deemed to be Universities shall implement the reservation policy in admissions/recruitment, in accordance with the Constitution of India and the Act of Parliament in force.

May offer online/distance courses/degrees in accordance with the UGC Regulations notified on the subject.

The Government or UGC can conduct enquiry/inspection on complaints in matters of academics/administration/finance or any matter connected with the functioning of the Deemed to be University.

The books of accounts of the Deemed University shall be maintained, managed, and operated in the name of the Deemed University and not in the name of the sponsoring body or any other body. No diversion of funds from Deemed University accounts to the sponsoring trust/body or any other body. Deemed to be University’s Income /property shall be solely utilized for promoting the objectives of the Deemed to be University.

In case of violations of the UGC Regulations, graded penalty has been introduced. The penalty includes a warning through public notice, barring from any expansion, closure of programmes/ departments/ off-campus(es). In case of repeated violations, withdrawal of Deemed University status.