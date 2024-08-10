UGC NET 2024 Starts August 21: Know The Marking Scheme to Prepare Better!

UGC NET 2024 | NTA

UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will use computer-based testing (CBT) mode to administer the UGC-NET June 2024 to 83 subjects between August 21, 2024, and September 4, 2024.

The official announcement indicates that numerous exam centers will host the UGC NET retest. There will be two shifts available for the UGC NET exam: the first shift will run from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Marking Scheme

(a) Each question carries 02 (two) marks.

(b) For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks.

(c) There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

(d) No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

(e) To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.

(f) If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit.

(g) If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error. Since, there is no negative marking, candidate needs to choose one most appropriate option as correct answer.

Exam City Slip Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly release the test city slip and admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 exam.

As soon as the NTA makes the city slips available, examinees can access them on the official exam website. As a reference, candidates may go over the actions listed below.

How do I get my notification slip from the city?



Step 1: Access the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.



Step 2: Enter your login details.



Step 3: Find the link to the notification slip from the city.



Step 4: Examine the specifics



Step 5: Save an extra copy for a future use.

Candidates who intend to take the exam can download them from the exam's official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, as soon as they become available. Candidates must enter their application number and birthdate to download their UGC NET admit cards and exam city slips.

How can I download my admissions card?



Step 1: Visit the official test website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.



Step 2: Get login credentials and register for an account.



Step 3: From the homepage, click the link to the available admit card.



Step 4: Fill out the portal with the information that is needed.



Step 5: The relevant admission card will now appear on your screen.



Step 6: Examine the information closely



Step 7: Save a copy of the file for later use after downloading.

Read Also Gujarat Student Who Failed 12th Board Exams Cracks NEET UG With 705 Score

This exam is being conducted for three purposes:

(i) Appointment as Assistant Professor and award of Junior Research Fellowship

(ii) Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.

(iii) Admission to Ph.D. only

UGC NET Details

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges. The candidates qualifying under the ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ category will be eligible for appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. but not for the award of JRF. The candidates qualifying under the ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ category will be eligible for admission to Ph.D. only but not for the award of JRF and/or appointment as Assistant Professor

The National Eligibility Test, or NET, is administered twice a year by the University Grants Commission (UGC).