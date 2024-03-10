UBI SO Admit Card 2024 Released at unionbankofindia.co.in

Representative Image

The Union Bank of India has announced the availability of admit cards for the Specialist Officer recruitment exam in 2024. Prospective candidates can now access and download their UBI SO admit cards directly from the official website of the bank, unionbankofindia.co.in.

Key details regarding the admit card and examination are as follows:

Availability:

Admit cards will remain available for download until March 17.

Downloading Process:

Candidates are required to log in using their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth to access their admit cards.

Information Handout:

Along with the admit cards, the bank has also issued an information handout for candidates. This document contains comprehensive details about the post-wise exam pattern, sample questions, and other essential information.

Exam Day Protocol:

On the day of the examination, candidates must ensure they carry their admit cards along with recent passport-size photographs affixed to them.

Prohibited Items:

Candidates are reminded that the use of books, notebooks, written notes, cell phones (with or without a camera facility), or any other electronic device is strictly prohibited during the examination.

However, a simple calculator available on the computer screen will be permitted for specific posts, including Senior Manager (Risk) – Grade III, Manager (Risk) – Grade II, Manager (Credit) – Grade II, Manager (Technical Officer) – Grade II, and Senior Manager (Chartered Accountant) – Grade III.

Now that the candidates can access and download their admit cards, they must make sure they are completely ready for the examination and adhere to all the instructions provided by the Union Bank of India.