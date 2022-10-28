TS ICET Counselling 2022: Last phase seat allotment result out; here's how to download

Representative Photo | Imagesbazaar

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 counselling final phase seat allotment today, October 28. Candidates who registered for the TS ICET counselling 2022 can download their result from the official website – tsicet.nic.in.

Shortlisted candidates of TS ICET counselling 2022 must download their allotment order from the official website before moving further with the reporting process. The self-reporting and payment of tuition fees is scheduled to take place between October 30 and October 31, 2022.

Here's how to check the TS ICET counselling 2022 final phase seat allotment result: