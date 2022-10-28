e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTS ICET Counselling 2022: Last phase seat allotment result out; here's how to download

TS ICET Counselling 2022: Last phase seat allotment result out; here's how to download

The self-reporting and payment of tuition fee for TS ICET 2022 is scheduled to take place between October 30 and October 31, 2022.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | Imagesbazaar
Follow us on

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 counselling final phase seat allotment today, October 28. Candidates who registered for the TS ICET counselling 2022 can download their result from the official website – tsicet.nic.in.

Shortlisted candidates of TS ICET counselling 2022 must download their allotment order from the official website before moving further with the reporting process. The self-reporting and payment of tuition fees is scheduled to take place between October 30 and October 31, 2022.

Read Also
AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Last phase seat allotment result to be out today; here's how to check
article-image

Here's how to check the TS ICET counselling 2022 final phase seat allotment result:

  1. Visit the official website – tsicet.nic.in.

  2. On the homepage select ‘College-wise allotment details’.

  3. Choose the college and select submit.

  4. The TS ICET counselling 2022 final phase seat allotment will appear on the screen.

  5. Download and get a hard copy for future use.

RECENT STORIES

Miranda House incident prompts DU advisory on college fests

Miranda House incident prompts DU advisory on college fests

RBI Bank Officer Grade B Result 2022: Here's how to Check

RBI Bank Officer Grade B Result 2022: Here's how to Check

APPSC paper leak: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu hands over cabinet's recommendations to Governor

APPSC paper leak: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu hands over cabinet's recommendations to Governor

IIM CAT Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

IIM CAT Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

TS ICET Counselling 2022: Last phase seat allotment result out; here's how to download

TS ICET Counselling 2022: Last phase seat allotment result out; here's how to download