AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Last phase seat allotment result to be out today; here's how to check

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Last phase seat allotment result to be out today |

The seat allotment result of last phase of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) counselling 2022 will be declared today, October 27. The AP EAPCET counselling 2022 result will be available on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates shortlisted in AP EAPCET counselling 2022 result must report to the allotted colleges within the mentioned date.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) which hosts AP EAPCET for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses -- MPC stream, had carried out the registration process for round 2 of AP EAPCET counselling 2022 from October 19 to October 21, while the web options entry was open between October 19 and October 22.

Here's how to check AP EAPCET 2022 final phase seat allotment result:

Open the AP EAPCET counselling website -- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/. Select the designated AP EAPCET 2022 allotment result link. Key in the required login credentials. Download the AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment letter and get a hard copy for future use.

Initially, the AP EAPCET counselling 2022 final phase seat allotment result was supposed to be announced on October 26, and the candidates would have to report to colleges from October 26 to October 31, 2022. However, the result has been postponed by one day and the reporting dates might be updated too.