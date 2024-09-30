TS DSC 2024 Result Announced; Check Details Here!

TS DSC 2024 | Representative picture

The formal announcement of the Telangana State District Selection Committee's (TS DSC) Result 2024 took place today. By going to the official website, tgdsc.aptonline.in, candidates who took part in the recruitment examination may now view their TS DSC Result 2024 and verify their standing on the merit list. The TS DSC Result 2024 relates to the examination that was held earlier this year with the intention of filling different teaching posts in Telangana's government schools.

There were positions available for School Assistants, Physical Education Teachers (PETs), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), and Language Pandits.

How to check?

-Please visit tgdsc.aptonline.in/tgdsc, the official website of the TS DSC.

-Navigate to the exact link on the homepage that says "TS DSC Results 2024."

-Click "Submit" after entering your hall ticket number and any further information that may be needed.

-The district-by-district merit list and your TS DSC Result 2024 will be shown.

-It is recommended that candidates download and store a copy of their TS DSC Result 2024 for their records.

-It's also advised that you print a copy for your records.

TS DSC 2024

Through the relevant District Selection Committee-2024, the recruitment drive was held for 11,062 teacher posts in various categories, including school assistants, language pandits, secondary grade teachers, physical education teachers, and special education teachers in primary and upper primary/secondary education in government and local body schools throughout the state.

Based on their standing on the merit list and how well they performed on the written exam, the candidates will be chosen. Following selection, candidates will go through a series of processes including document verification, counselling, seat assignment, joining, training, and induction. The list of documents that must be verified at the time of joining is provided below for candidates to review.