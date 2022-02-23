Truck catches fire burning all forthcoming HSC exam papers

A truck from Bhopal carrying exam papers for the forthcoming HSC exams caught fire early Wednesday morning. According to a police official, the fire occurred at 6 am at Chandanapuri Ghat in Ahmednagar district.

Manoj Patil, police said that the team visited the fire incident spot to establish how the fire started. Along with the police, a team of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education also visited the site.

Sharad Gosavi, the board Chairman, assured that the fire outbreak would not affect the forthcoming examinations. However, he refused to disclose the documents burnt in the fire.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 06:14 PM IST