Tripura's schools and other educational institutions reopened in full strength

Agartala: Tripura's schools and other educational institutes reopened on Monday after the state government lifted the suspension of physical classes while adhering strictly to COVID-19 regulations.

According to new Tripura Education Department guidelines, schools have returned with full strength across the state, and record attendance was recorded on the first day after a 20-day break. As students met with classmates, shedding the drawing-room boredom and mobile screen education, a joyous environment prevailed in the classrooms.

Speaking on the issue, Head Master of Sidhu Bihar Higher Secondary School, Subrata Kr Bhattacharjee said, "the classes have been started with full strength and all sorts of COVID-19 protocols are being adhered to in the school premises."



The students have been instructed to maintain the Covid appropriate behaviour while attending classes. The additional guidelines from the state government are also being followed, he said.

On being asked about Saraswati Puja to be observed on February 5, Bhattacharjee said, "considering the Covid situation Khichuri Prasad (a staple boiled food comprising pulses and rice) would not be served after Puja."



"Even outsiders will not be allowed to enter the school complex on Puja day to regulate gathering. Fruits and another kind of Prasads will be served but only to the school students and their parents," he added.

In other schools as well, the preparations for the Saraswati Puja are low this year.



Students of Class 9th standard said that "it was a matter of joy for them that due to the timely decision of the state government, physical classes have started once again and they could reunite with friends."

The students welcomed the decision of the state government by and large.

Earlier on Saturday, the state government gave a nod to re-open all schools and madrassas in the state with strict maintenance of COVID-19 protocols from January 31.



"All schools and Madrassas in the State (pre-primary to 12th class) are allowed to function normally with strict maintenance of COVID-19 from January 31," read an official statement.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:05 PM IST