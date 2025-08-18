 TN NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Candidates Must Report By August 24
TN NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Candidates Must Report By August 24

TN NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Tamil Nadu DME has released the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment list for MBBS and BDS admissions at tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates must download their allotment order and report to their allotted colleges by August 24, 2025. Those unsatisfied or without a seat can participate in Round 2 counselling, to be announced soon.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
TN NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result | Official Notification

TN NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education (DME) on Monday issued the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. The candidates can now view their allotment on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

The candidates who have obtained a seat in the first round need to download their allotment order and report for admission formalities by August 24, 2025 (12 noon for downloading the order and 5 PM for reporting). Admission will be confirmed only after successful physical reporting at the allotted college or institution with original certificates and documents.

Missing the deadline for reporting will lead to the cancellation of the seat assigned.

Round 2 Counselling Ahead

Those who are not allotted any seat in Round 1 will get a second chance in Round 2 counselling, for which the schedule is likely to be released soon. Those who want to upgrade the seat can also apply for the second round.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling this year is experiencing a high number of applicants because there is huge competition for few medical seats available in the state. State quota allocation happens through NEET UG 2025 marks and option entries made by the candidates during the registration process. Candidates are advised to monitor the official website for information on the subsequent rounds as well as document verification procedures.

article-image

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025: Here's How To Check Round 1 seat allotment results

Step 1: Go to the official website-- tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: Click on the link TN NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Step 3: The TN NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF will appear on the screen

Note: Download the TN NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF and save it for future reference.

TN NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Direct Link

