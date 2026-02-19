TG EAPCET 2026 Registration Window Live At eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Exam Dates, Fees & How To Apply

TG EAPCET 2026 Registration: The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy (Veterinary, etc.) Common Entrance Test-2026 (TG EAPCET-2026) registration window is live on the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in .

Candidates who wish to take admission in TG EAPCET, formerly TS EAMCET, and are also eligible can submit their applications at the official website by adding their personal details, educational details, and required documents. Applicants may apply to both groups or just one of them. The Engineering (E) exam will be administered in two shifts on May 9, 10, and 11. Additionally, the Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) TS EAMCET exam will be administered in two shifts on May 4.

If candidates have any problems registering, they can contact the help desk by phone at +91-7416923578 and +91-7416908215 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM (excluding Sundays and public holidays) or by email at tgeapcethelpdesk2026@jntuh.ac.in.

TG EAPCET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online applications: 19th February 2026 (Thursday)

Last date for submission of online applications without late fee: 4th April 2026 (Saturday)

Edit option for submitted online applications: 6th April 2026 (Monday) to 8th April 2026 (Wednesday)

Last date with late fee of ₹250: 10th April 2026 (Friday)

Last date with late fee of ₹500: 15th April 2026 (Wednesday)

Last date with late fee of ₹2,500: 20th April 2026 (Monday)

Last date with late fee of ₹5,000: 24th April 2026 (Friday)

Last date with late fee of ₹10,000: 2nd May 2026 (Saturday)

Download of Hall Tickets for Agriculture & Pharmacy (A & P): From 23rd April 2026 (Thursday) onwards

Download of Hall Tickets for Engineering (E): From 27th April 2026 (Monday) onwards

TG EAPCET 2026 Registration: Exam Dates

Agriculture & Pharmacy (AP)

4th May 2026

09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

03:00 PM to 06:00 PM

5th May 2026

09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Engineering (E)

9th May 2026 to 11th May 2026

09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

03:00 PM to 06:00 PM



TG EAPCET 2026 Registration: How To Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in/

Step 2: In the online application section, click "Pay Registration Fee" and pay using a debit card, credit card, or net banking. Candidates should record the payment reference ID.

Step 3: Fill out the application details, including your personal information, academic information, and supporting documents.

Step 4: Upload the required documents, such as a scanned signature and photograph, in accordance with the specifications.

Step 5: Click submit and take note of the application number.

Direct Application Link



TG EAPCET 2026 Registration: Application Fees

Engineering (E)

SC/ST & PH: ₹500

Others: ₹900

Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P)

SC/ST & PH: ₹500

Others: ₹900

Both Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P)

SC/ST & PH: ₹1,000

Others: ₹1,800

Click On The Official Notification Here

TG EAPCET 2026 Registration: Documents Required

The following documents will be needed to fill in details in the online TS EAMCET registration form:

Qualifying Examination: Latest 2nd Year Hall Ticket Number/10+2.

Personal email address and Personal Mobile Number

Hall Ticket Number for S.S.C. or equivalent

Date Of Birth

Caste of SC/ST/BC candidates (Caste Certificate Application Number for SC/ST only)

Income below one lakh or above one lakh and less than two lakhs or more than two lakhs

Study, residence, or a relevant certificate for proof of local status (last 12 years).